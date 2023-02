The Rolling Stones Chronicles Documentary Series Launched

(hennemusic) ABKCO Films have launched a mini-documentary series, "The Rolling Stones Chronicles." Each episode will be released one week apart, every Thursday between February 9 and March 16, starting with "Episode 1 - The Last Time."

Co-produced by BBC Motion Gallery and ABKCO, the series consists of six documentary shorts, each featuring a different '60s-era hit song by The Rolling Stones as its soundtrack; the music is combined with thematically relevant interview clips from the band and contemporaneous historical figures, interspersed with historical documentary footage of related world events.

Set to The Rolling Stones' 1965 hit single "The Last Time" (US #9; UK #1), Episode 1 explains the influence of early rock and roll and Chicago blues on the band, and the irony of the British Invasion being the selling of American culture back to its country of origin. Featuring footage of B.B. King, Little Richard and many other heroes of the Stones, as well as audio of Marshall Chess telling the story of meeting the Londoners and inviting them to record in Chicago.

One of the highlights of the opening episode is Keith Richards describing the day he met future musical partner Mick Jagger on a train holding classic-yet-still-obscure R&B and blues records.

Read what Keith had to say that day and stream the opening episode of "The Rolling Stones Chronicle" here.

