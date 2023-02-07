The Rolling Stones Share 'Doom And Gloom' Video From GRRR Live!

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing video of a 2012 performance of "Doom And Gloom" as the latest preview to February 10 release of "GRRR Live!"
The project delivers the band's show at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that was originally broadcast via pay-per-view as part of the 50 & Counting Tour.
The fourth night of the North American leg of the series saw the Stones joined by a number of guests, including former member Mick Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, and John Mayer.
The 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio from the event.
Get more details and watch the band perform "Doom And Gloom" here.
