The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release

Bruce Henne | 02-11-2023

The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release Cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of the new package, "GRRR Live!", in sync with its February 10 release. The project delivers the band's 2012 show at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center that was originally broadcast via pay-per-view as part of the 50 & Counting Tour.

The fourth night of the North American leg of the series saw the Stones joined by a number of guests, including former member Mick Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, and John Mayer.

The 2023 package features re-edited video and newly-remixed audio from the event. "GRRR Live!" is now available in multiple formats, including 3LP black, 3LP colored white (Indies exclusive) 3LP red (d2c exclusive), 2CD, DVD + 2CD, BluRay+ 2CD; the Blu-ray and digital versions also include Dolby Atmos.

Stream audio of the full 2012 concert here.

The Rolling Stones Chronicles Documentary Series Launched

The Rolling Stones Share 'Doom And Gloom' Video From GRRR Live!

The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Doom And Gloom'

Rolling Stones Have Joined TikTok

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
