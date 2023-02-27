.

The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie

Bruce Henne | 02-27-2023

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their 1973 classic, "Angie." The 2023 lyric video for "Angie" is available in both English and Spanish language versions.

The lead single from "Goats Head Soup" was a No. 1 hit in several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, France, Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands, while peaking at No. 5 in the band's native UK.

The album also had success around the globe as it topped the charts in the UK, and the US, where it went on to sell more than 3 million copies.

Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans recently learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.

Get more details and stream the "Angie" lyric videos here.

