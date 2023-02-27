(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a pair of new lyric videos for their 1973 classic, "Angie." The 2023 lyric video for "Angie" is available in both English and Spanish language versions.
The lead single from "Goats Head Soup" was a No. 1 hit in several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, France, Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands, while peaking at No. 5 in the band's native UK.
The album also had success around the globe as it topped the charts in the UK, and the US, where it went on to sell more than 3 million copies.
Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans recently learned will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.
Get more details and stream the "Angie" lyric videos here.
The Rolling Stones Recount 1967 Redlands Drug Bust On Chronicles Series
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album
The Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series
The Rolling Stones Announce Beggars Banquet Record Store Day Edition
Def Leppard Rock Bogota Following Joe Elliott's Hospitalization- Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Duet-'Jack White Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Fear Factory Forced To Miss Kick Off Of Static-X Tour- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Reason For Hospitalization- Josey Scott Returns- more
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show
Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023
Tommy Lee Guests On GXTP's Contraband
The Rolling Stones stream new lyric videos for 1973 classic Angie
Pearl Jam Share Upgraded 1997 'Do The Evolution' Rehearsal Video
Tankard Get Animated for 'Beerbarians' Video
Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip
Fall Out Boy Top Radio Chart For First Time With 'Love From The Other Side'
The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour
Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour