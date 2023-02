Travis Tritt Shares First Song From Lost Album 'Proud Of The Country'

Travis Tritt has given fans their first taste of his lost album, "Proud Of The Country", with the release of the song "Get A little Rowdy".

On April 28, a rare album recorded over three decades ago by multi-platinum-selling, Grammy award-winning artist Travis Tritt will be released on streaming services worldwide. Featuring 11 songs that deliver the quintessential Travis Tritt sound that drove him to the top of the mainstream, Proud of the Country will be released on digital streaming services for the first time via its original label, Copperhill Records. The album will be distributed by Reservoir imprint Painted Desert Music.

Proud of the Country is the record that reportedly landed Tritt his first-ever record deal and marked an integral turning point in Tritt's career. Then a 2-side album, Proud of the Country was originally released in 1987 on Copperhill Records, a one-off label used by the recording studio Demo Listen Studio in Marietta, Georgia. Only 1000 physical copies were ever made, and the record has never been digitally released.

Continuing to touch the souls of the blue-collar working class he was raised in, Proud of the Country showcases Tritt's traditional, classic country sound; transcending acoustic sounds, steel guitar, banjo, the hum of a harmonica, and his famous southern soul.

The first track off the album is "Get A Little Rowdy," and is now available. The classic country-flavored tune mimics Tritt's days of playing clubs and small honky tonks.

Proud of the Country is produced by Danny Davenport, Billy Suit, and Tritt himself. Tritt wrote or co-wrote all songs on the album.

Proud of the Country tracklist:

1. "Don't Put Us Down" (Travis Tritt)

2. "Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Travis Tritt, Joey Davenport, Eddie Queen)

3. "Gambler's Blues" (Travis Tritt)

4. "Sleepless Nights" (Travis Tritt, Danny Davenport)

5. "Proud Of The Country" (Travis Tritt)

6. "Staying Power" (Travis Tritt)

7. "Get A Little Rowdy" (Travis Tritt)

8. "Spend A Little Time" (Travis Tritt)

9. "Before You Said Goodbye" (Travis Tritt)

10. "Dreams" (Travis Tritt)

Bonus Track: "I'm Not Laughing Now" (Travis Tritt)

