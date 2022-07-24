War Hippies Unleash New Song The Hangman Ahead Of Travis Tritt Tour

(117 Group) Combat-Veterans turned musical duo, War Hippies, have released their haunting new single called "The Hangman" narrating the story of an outlaw and an angel.
Duo members Scott Brown and Donnie Reis are no newcomers to the music scene, both successful in their own paths before joining forces. Scott Brown is the lead singer of the accomplished Scooter Brown Band while Donnie is an acclaimed violinist, songwriter and producer.
Most importantly both men served the United States of America on combat tours, creating a foundation for a special bond that reveals itself through their music.
The song precedes their upcoming tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson this Fall. See the dates and stream the new song below:
War Hippies Tour Dates:
July 23 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Harmony Acres 8th Annual Fundraiser
July 30 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - The Clarksburg Amphitheater
Aug. 25 - Colorado Spring, Colo. - Boot Barn Hall Benefiting Special Operators Transition Foundation
Sept. 7 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Sept. 8 - El Paso, Texas - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept. 9 - San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Performing Arts Center
Sept. 23-25 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Songwriters Festival
Sept. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Old Hickory Country Club
Nov. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk
The Can't Miss Tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Dates:
Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.Va. - Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 8 - Youngstown, Ohio - Coveli Centre
Oct. 9 - Allentown, Pa. - PPL Center
Oct. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. - FNB Arena
Oct. 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 15 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall
Oct. 19 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Oct. 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena
Oct. 22 - Corbin, Ky. - Corbin Arena
Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. - Bojangles Coliseum
Oct. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 28 - Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena
Oct. 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Nov. 3 - Greensboro, S.C. - Florence Civic Center
Nov. 4 - Florence S.C. - Florence Civic Center
Nov. 5 - Richmond, Va. - Altria Theatre
Nov. 10 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Civic Center
Nov. 11 - Tupelo, Miss. - Bancorp South Arena
Nov. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. - Pensacola Bay Center
Nov. 19 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena
