War Hippies Unleash New Song The Hangman Ahead Of Travis Tritt Tour

Single art

(117 Group) Combat-Veterans turned musical duo, War Hippies, have released their haunting new single called "The Hangman" narrating the story of an outlaw and an angel.

Duo members Scott Brown and Donnie Reis are no newcomers to the music scene, both successful in their own paths before joining forces. Scott Brown is the lead singer of the accomplished Scooter Brown Band while Donnie is an acclaimed violinist, songwriter and producer.

Most importantly both men served the United States of America on combat tours, creating a foundation for a special bond that reveals itself through their music.

The song precedes their upcoming tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson this Fall. See the dates and stream the new song below:

War Hippies Tour Dates:

July 23 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Harmony Acres 8th Annual Fundraiser

July 30 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - The Clarksburg Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Colorado Spring, Colo. - Boot Barn Hall Benefiting Special Operators Transition Foundation

Sept. 7 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8 - El Paso, Texas - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept. 9 - San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Sept. 23-25 - St. Augustine, Fla. - St. Augustine Songwriters Festival

Sept. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. - Old Hickory Country Club

Nov. 13 - Nashville, Tenn. - Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk

The Can't Miss Tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Dates:

Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.Va. - Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 8 - Youngstown, Ohio - Coveli Centre

Oct. 9 - Allentown, Pa. - PPL Center

Oct. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. - FNB Arena

Oct. 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 15 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 19 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena

Oct. 22 - Corbin, Ky. - Corbin Arena

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. - Bojangles Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 28 - Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 3 - Greensboro, S.C. - Florence Civic Center

Nov. 4 - Florence S.C. - Florence Civic Center

Nov. 5 - Richmond, Va. - Altria Theatre

Nov. 10 - Anderson, S.C. - Anderson Civic Center

Nov. 11 - Tupelo, Miss. - Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. - Pensacola Bay Center

Nov. 19 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena

