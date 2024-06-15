Travis Tritt Supports The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

(2911) Travis Tritt recently showed his unwavering support of America's heroes during the annual Atlanta fundraising event that supported The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Shepherd's Men organizations. The event raised over $300,000 helping both organizations continue to further their missions in supporting Veterans.

"It was an honor and a privilege to take part in such a wonderful event that raises funds and awareness to help U.S. Military Veterans," says Travis Tritt. "Thanks so much to The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project and Shepherd's Men for inviting me."

The mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project is to help identify, support, and implement the various needs of the men and women of America's armed forces returning from service. After many years of service, and for some, multiple deployments, the journey home can be a complex process based on the issues of being away from family, friends, and home. Health, both physical and mental, education, and employment are just a few of the many issues both returning vets and families are faced with.

"We owe these men and women so much," says TCDJHP co-founder David Corlew. "Events like this do a couple of things; they raise much-needed money to support those Veterans in need, but they also help raise awareness. Teaming up with Shepherd's Men is truly an honor as we continue to help those who need it the most."

Shepherd's Men works tirelessly to be a beacon of light to direct the veteran (and or family) in the best possible direction to facilitate these needs. With many years of experience working with various foundations that provide this type of support, our goal is to identify the best of the best, to not only be good stewards of donated dollars but to seek the best assistance available for our veterans. It is a critical mission that needs every American that enjoys the freedoms we share, to participate. This nationally renowned program focuses on assessment and treatment for American military veterans who have sustained mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during post-9/11 service.

