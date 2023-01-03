Venom Release Limited Edition Box Set

Box set promo

Black Metal veterans Venom have gone old school with a brand new 8-tape box set that is limited to 1,000 hand numbered copies and features their official albums and other recordings from 1979 through 1986.

The set is housed in a heavy black leather case-wrapped box with silver hot stamped printing and features a hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box), a pendant with chain, 4 regular patches, a shaped backpatch, a flag, 6 posters and a numbered certificate.

The tapes included in the set are Tape 1: Welcome to Hell, Tape 2: Black Metal, Tape 3: At War with Satan, Tape 4: Possessed, Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased, Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP's) and Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP's).

According to Solid Rock PR, All tapes in the Regular box (223-1000) are black. The DIE HARD version (first 222 boxes) will also include an exclusive long sleeve (Gildan Ultra Cotton) which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop, a numbered and signed (by Cronos himself) certificate and coloured tapes.

Fans can order online

