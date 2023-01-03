Venom Release Limited Edition Box Set

Black Metal veterans Venom have gone old school with a brand new 8-tape box set that is limited to 1,000 hand numbered copies and features their official albums and other recordings from 1979 through 1986.
The set is housed in a heavy black leather case-wrapped box with silver hot stamped printing and features a hardcover-book with many unseen pictures and new liner notes and interviews (an exclusive long interview with Cronos was specially conducted for this box), a pendant with chain, 4 regular patches, a shaped backpatch, a flag, 6 posters and a numbered certificate.
The tapes included in the set are Tape 1: Welcome to Hell, Tape 2: Black Metal, Tape 3: At War with Satan, Tape 4: Possessed, Tape 5: Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Tape 6: Sons of Satan: Rare and Unreleased, Tape 7: Black, Metal & Beyond I (Singles and EP's) and Tape 8: Black, Metal & Beyond II (Singles and EP's).
According to Solid Rock PR, All tapes in the Regular box (223-1000) are black. The DIE HARD version (first 222 boxes) will also include an exclusive long sleeve (Gildan Ultra Cotton) which is only available with this box-set and only in the DSR shop, a numbered and signed (by Cronos himself) certificate and coloured tapes.
Fans can order online here.
Former Venom Star Anthony 'Abaddon' Bray Diagnosed With Cancer
Venom Prison Cover Stampin' Ground's 'Officer Down'
Venom Inc Share Song From Forthcoming Album
Venom Prison Unleash 'Pain of Oizys' With New Single And Video
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time
Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year
Former Anvil and Overkill Guitarist Sebastian Marino Dead At 57
The Crown Announce Band Lineup Change
Aerosmith In The Studio For 50th Anniversary
Venom Release Limited Edition Box Set
Old Dominion Releasing New Single 'Memory Lane'
Singled Out: Jared James Nichols' Down The Drain