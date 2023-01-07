(Freeman Promotions) Vicious Rumors will hit the road in the U.S. from March 8 to April 1, 2023 with their first shows featuring singer Ronny Munroe (Metal Church / TSO), and performing classics from the Atlantic Records era.
Founder, Geoff Thorpe says "Every show is gonna be an epic night! A celebration of Metal ! After 3 years we can't wait to see you all!!"
Vicious Rumors will finish the tour at the Cain Ballroom in Tulsa, OK on April 1 for the "2 Minutes To Tulsa" Metal Festival, co-headlining with Exciter, Night Demon, Satan and many others .
3/8/2023: Reno, NV @ Alturas Cellar Stage
3/9/2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
3/12/2023: Wichita, KS @ Bar Code Club
3/13/2023: Springfield, MO @ Kiss Bar
3/15/2023: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
3/16/2023: Akron, OH @ The Empire Concert Club
3/17/2023 Turtle Creek PA @ Sub Alpine
3/18/2023: Wilmington, DE @ Bar 13
3/19/2023: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch
3/21/2023: Chesapeake, VA @ The Riff House
3/23/2023: Knoxville, TN @ The Brick Yard
3/26/2023: Ft Worth, TX @ Rail Club
3/27/2023: San Angelo, TX @ The Dead Horse
3/29/2023: Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
3/30/2023: Houston, TX @ Arcadia
3/31/2023: San Antonio, TX @ Bonds Rock Bar
4/1/2023: Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom, 2 Minutes to Tulsa Festival
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Vicious Rumors Announce U.S. Tour
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Vicious Rumors Announce U.S. Tour
