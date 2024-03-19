Vicious Rumors Kicking Off Tour With Raven

(Freeman) Vicious Rumors begin their monstrous 2024 tour this week on March 22nd, in Cape Coral, FL. Co-headlining with Raven from March 22 through May 4th, the band then heads to Europe to continue the celebration! More dates are expected to be added soon.

The two bands have shared the stage many times over the years, however, this will be the first time these old-school metal pioneers join forces on tour. As a special feature on their 45th anniversary, Vicious Rumors will perform their critically acclaimed first album, 'Soldiers Of The Night,' in its entirety for the first time in North America.

A brand new studio album is also in the works and the band will return to Europe in June where they will play at the Sweden Rock Festival with more headlining shows planned for Italy, Austria, Belgium, and Germany.

March 22 - Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guys

March 23 - Panama City, FL @ Moseys

March 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

March 25 - Lafayette, LA @ Freetown Boom Boom Room

March 26 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

March 29 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well

March 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgeralds

April 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

April 3 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

April 5 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

April 7 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

April 8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

April 9 - Salt Lake, City @ Aces High

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

April 12 - Rapid City, SD @ Creative Arts Building

April 13 - Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye

April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

April 15 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

April 17 - Louisville, KY @ Portal

April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

April 20 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

April 21 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

April 22 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

April23 - Quebec City, QC @ La Source De La Martiniere

April 24 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

April 25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

April 26 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

April 27 - New Hope, PA @ John & Peter's

April 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

April 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

May 4 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper's Pub

European Dates:

May 28 - DE-Frankfurt @ Das Bett

May 30 - AT-Velden @ Bluesiana

May 31 - IT-Torino @ Ziggy Club

June 1 - IT-Bologna @ Alchemica

June 5 - SE-Sölvesborg @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 8 - NL-Uden @ De Pul

June 12 - BE-Kortrijk @ De Verlichte Geest

June 13 - BE-Bilzen @ South Of Heaven

June 14 - DE-Freiburg @ ArTik

June 15 - DE-Gosheim @ Jurahalle

Related Stories

Vicious Rumors Announce U.S. Tour

Vicious Rumors Recruit Ronny Munroe As New Singer

Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

News > Vicious Rumors