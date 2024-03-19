Vicious Rumors Kicking Off Tour With Raven

(Freeman) Vicious Rumors begin their monstrous 2024 tour this week on March 22nd, in Cape Coral, FL. Co-headlining with Raven from March 22 through May 4th, the band then heads to Europe to continue the celebration! More dates are expected to be added soon.
The two bands have shared the stage many times over the years, however, this will be the first time these old-school metal pioneers join forces on tour. As a special feature on their 45th anniversary, Vicious Rumors will perform their critically acclaimed first album, 'Soldiers Of The Night,' in its entirety for the first time in North America.
A brand new studio album is also in the works and the band will return to Europe in June where they will play at the Sweden Rock Festival with more headlining shows planned for Italy, Austria, Belgium, and Germany.
March 22 - Cape Coral, FL @ Nice Guys
March 23 - Panama City, FL @ Moseys
March 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall
March 25 - Lafayette, LA @ Freetown Boom Boom Room
March 26 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club
March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
March 29 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well
March 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgeralds
April 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
April 3 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
April 5 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
April 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
April 7 - Seattle, WA @ Substation
April 8 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
April 9 - Salt Lake, City @ Aces High
April 11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
April 12 - Rapid City, SD @ Creative Arts Building
April 13 - Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye
April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
April 15 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
April 17 - Louisville, KY @ Portal
April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
April 20 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
April 21 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
April 22 - Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro
April23 - Quebec City, QC @ La Source De La Martiniere
April 24 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar
April 25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
April 26 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy
April 27 - New Hope, PA @ John & Peter's
April 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
April 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
May 4 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper's Pub
European Dates:
May 28 - DE-Frankfurt @ Das Bett
May 30 - AT-Velden @ Bluesiana
May 31 - IT-Torino @ Ziggy Club
June 1 - IT-Bologna @ Alchemica
June 5 - SE-Sölvesborg @ Sweden Rock Festival
June 8 - NL-Uden @ De Pul
June 12 - BE-Kortrijk @ De Verlichte Geest
June 13 - BE-Bilzen @ South Of Heaven
June 14 - DE-Freiburg @ ArTik
June 15 - DE-Gosheim @ Jurahalle
