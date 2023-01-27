.

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-27-2023

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart' Single art

Multiple JUNO Award winners Walk off the Earth have released a lyric video for what they call their brand new 'relatable anthem', entitled "My Stupid Heart".

They had this to say about the track, "Our song 'My Stupid Heart' is about naively jumping back into a past relationship thinking things will be different this time around.

"Your desire is to feel a sense of familiarity and comfort but it's ripped away as you are quickly reminded why you left the relationship in the first place.

"We've all been there, and we want this song to be an anthem for those that are all too familiar with the feeling of having a stupid heart." Watch the video below:


Related Stories
Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Walk Off The Earth And Tenille Townes Share 'Tomorrow Can Wait'

Walk Off The Earth Deliver 'Happy Stuff'

Walk Off The Earth Go Back In Bed With New Lyric Video

Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

More Walk off the Earth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

advertisement

Reviews

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Latest News

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording

Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' To Announce New Album

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Green Day Stream Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Reissue

Young The Giant And Milky Chance Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's City That Sleeps

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.