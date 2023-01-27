Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Single art Single art

Multiple JUNO Award winners Walk off the Earth have released a lyric video for what they call their brand new 'relatable anthem', entitled "My Stupid Heart".

They had this to say about the track, "Our song 'My Stupid Heart' is about naively jumping back into a past relationship thinking things will be different this time around.

"Your desire is to feel a sense of familiarity and comfort but it's ripped away as you are quickly reminded why you left the relationship in the first place.

"We've all been there, and we want this song to be an anthem for those that are all too familiar with the feeling of having a stupid heart." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Walk Off The Earth And Tenille Townes Share 'Tomorrow Can Wait'

Walk Off The Earth Deliver 'Happy Stuff'

Walk Off The Earth Go Back In Bed With New Lyric Video

Walk Off The Earth Streaming New Album 'Meet You There'

More Walk off the Earth News