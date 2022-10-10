Walk Off The Earth And Tenille Townes Share 'Tomorrow Can Wait'

Single art

Walk Off The Earth have teamed up with Tenille Townes for the brand new collaborative singled called "Tomorrow Can Wait" that was just released digitally by Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard.

Townes said of the song, "From the moment I heard 'Tomorrow Can Wait,' I was so excited for the opportunity to be a part of it. There's something about this song that transports you to the exact moment you are in right now, and that's a powerful place.

"I know what it means to get lost in the noise of our minds and in everything happening around us in a day, and to treasure the moments and the people who bring us back to center is important and beautiful.

"I love the way this song stands up for that. I've been a fan of Walk off the Earth for a long time, and it is a true joy to sing together with them on this song!"

Walk off the Earth added, "This song is about living in the moment and enjoying what's right in-front of you instead of worrying about tomorrow.

"The story follows a couple in a long-distance relationship that realize it doesn't matter where they are as long as they have each other and that the greatest distance can be bridged.

"When thinking about a collaboration for the track Tenille Townes came to our minds immediately. We love her sound and are so grateful that she can share her amazing vocals with us." Stream the song below:

