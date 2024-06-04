Walk off the Earth 'Better At Love' With New Single

(The Orchard) The multiple JUNO Award-winning multi-platinum musical phenomenon Walk off the Earth shares their infectious new single, "Better At Love", available to stream now on all digital platforms via Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard. The catchy pop song is the latest from the Canadian indie collective fresh off their multiple 2024 JUNO nominations.

"Through 'Better At Love,' we're delving into the raw, unfiltered reality of relationships," shares Walk off the Earth. "It's not about sugar-coating or clichés; it's about embracing the messiness, the challenges, and the growth that comes with love. This song reflects our own journey - the highs, the lows, and everything in between. It's a reminder that love isn't about perfection; it's about progress, about striving to be better for ourselves and for each other."

This summer, Walk off the Earth reunites with multi-award-winning musician and electronic violinist Lindsey Striling on tour across the United States hitting 29 cities, performing at iconic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, Philadelphia's The Met, and Washington D.C.'s The Anthem.

