Walk off the Earth Go 'On The Road' With New Single

(The Orchard) Multiple JUNO Award-winning multi-platinum musical phenomenon Walk off the Earth - the groundbreaking Canadian collective that transcends the boundaries of indie pop - shares their new single, "On The Road", available to stream on all digital platforms via Golden Carrot Records/The Orchard. The healing pop song reflects the raw emotions that come in a shared experience.

"On The Road" emerges as Walk off the Earth's latest sonic exploration, a track that unfolds a deeply personal narrative of self-assurance, elegantly capturing the essence of human strength and vulnerability. The voices of Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood stand out from the rather simple yet touching chord progressions. Through a landscape sculpted by subtle acoustic textures and an evocative vocal delivery, the song crafts a dialogue with the soul, inviting listeners to find solace and strength in the shared spaces between notes and words.

"'On The Road' is more than just a song," shares Walk off the Earth. "It's a beacon of hope for anyone touched by the darkness of depression. It's a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone. This song is dedicated to the fighters, the survivors, and the steadfast loved ones who have guided us through the storm. We hope its message illuminates the path forward for all who listen."

A band that's consistently viral, Walk off the Earth continues to impress online fans with their talent and captivating content. In the past year, the 2023 JUNO Award winners have grown their TikTok followers 423% from <600K to more than 3.2M and as of January 2024 have racked up 49M likes across their TikTok posts. The band's hit "My Stupid Heart" debuted on numerous Spotify Viral charts in 12 territories, which they performed on national US TV shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Live with Kelly & Mark.

Walk off the Earth recently revealed they will be supporting Lindsey Stirling on tour throughout the US for 29 dates during July and August 2024 this summer. See below for the complete list of tour dates.

Summer US Tour with Lindsey Stirling

July 15, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

July 17, 2024 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 19, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

July 20, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 22, 2024 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie

July 23, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

July 24, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 26, 2024 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 27, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

July 29, 2024 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 31, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound

August 1, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

August 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

August 3, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

August 5, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastrain Park

August 6, 2024 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville

August 9, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 10, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

August 13, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 14, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

August 15, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16, 2024 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 17, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

August 19, 2024 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 20, 2024 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 22, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

August 23, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

August 24, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

