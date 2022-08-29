Walk Off The Earth Deliver 'Happy Stuff'

Single art

(The Orchard) Walk off the Earth have released a brand new single "happy stuff" that they says is "a coming of age song that describes what it's like to enter the real world.

"It could be perceived as a sad song in disguise. It's really just about the moments in life where you want to let all your problems go and be surrounded by positivity."

Earlier this year, the band earned their 12th JUNO Award nomination for their collaborative children's record with Romeo Eats - WOTE lead singers Gianni Luminati and Sarah Blackwood's 3-year-old son - who made headlines for becoming the youngest nominee in JUNO history. Stream the song below:

