.

Parmalee Scores iHeart Radio Award Nomination For 'Best Duo/ Group of the Year'

January 12, 2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Parmalee Scores iHeart Radio Award Nomination For 'Best Duo/ Group of the Year'
Promo photo courtesy True Public Relations

(True Public Relations) Parmalee was recently announced as nominees for the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards in the category of "Best Duo/ Group of the Year" - making them the only Country act in the category.

The group was nominated at last year's show for "Country Song of the Year" with their #1 hit "Just The Way" which amassed over 500 million streams and was the most played song on iHeart Country in 2021.

Best Duo/Group of the Year Nominees: AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Blackpink, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic.

Related Stories
Parmalee Scores iHeart Radio Award Nomination For 'Best Duo/ Group of the Year'

News > Parmalee

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more

Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more

Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced- Nothing More Tour- more

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show- Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Latest News

Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced

Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'

Tom Petty Shares Lyric Video For Fillmore Performance Of 'Runnin' Down A Dream'

Singled Out: Migrant Motel's Shame

Quiet Riot Releases 'Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered' Reissue Featuring New Kevin Dubrow Track

John Fogerty Purchases Majority Stake In His Creedence Clearwater Revival Worldwide Publishing

The Intemperate Sons Deliver 'Unrealized' Video

Enter Shikari Announce New Album 'A Kiss For The Whole World'