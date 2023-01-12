Parmalee Scores iHeart Radio Award Nomination For 'Best Duo/ Group of the Year'

(True Public Relations) Parmalee was recently announced as nominees for the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards in the category of "Best Duo/ Group of the Year" - making them the only Country act in the category.
The group was nominated at last year's show for "Country Song of the Year" with their #1 hit "Just The Way" which amassed over 500 million streams and was the most played song on iHeart Country in 2021.
Best Duo/Group of the Year Nominees: AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Blackpink, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Silk Sonic.
