Parmalee Announce New Single 'Boyfriend'

(POP) With their current single "Girl In Mine" nearing Top 5 on the Country Radio Singles chart, Parmalee is prepping for the release of their extended album For You 2 on Friday, September 22.

In anticipation of the album release, the kindred band is releasing "Boyfriend," a new song from the album on Friday, September 1. Written by lead singer Matt Thomas, producer David Fanning, along with hitmakers Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy and Hunter Phelps, "Boyfriend," is a catchy, contemporary promise to treat his crush right.

Of the song, Matt said, "You're in love with a girl who's getting treated badly and all you can think is if she was yours, you would treat her right and put a ring on her finger. The melody and production has a bit of a Country-Punk vibe, and I think it's going to add some fun energy and attitude to our set."

In addition to "Boyfriend" and "Girl In Mine," For You 2 will include 3 more new songs. The album has already yielded two No. 1 country singles including the double-platinum "Just The Way," featuring Blanco Brown, and the platinum-certified "Take My Name," which was Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022.

Last week the People's Choice Country Award nominees kicked-off their month-long tour with Grammy Award winning band Train. "We're thrilled about the tour with Train, and we've been fans of them and their music for a long time," said Matt. "They share a band mentality, just like we do, and I feel like we're cut from the same cloth in a lot of ways. We're excited to play our music for their fans."

For You 2 - Track listing:

1."For You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

2. "Just The Way" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

3. "Backroad Girl" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

4. "Take My Name" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

5. "I Do" - (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

6. "Miss You" - (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

7. "Greatest Hits (feat. Fitz)" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. "Better With You" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning)

9. "Forget You - (feat. Avery Anna)" (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

10. "Alone Like That" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

11. "I See You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

12. "I'll Take The Chevy" - (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

13. "For You"- (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)

*14. "Girl In Mine" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown, Travis Wood)

*15. "Gonna Love You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Andy Sheridan)

*16. "Is It Just Me" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson)

*17. "Boyfriend" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps)

*18. "Wish I Never Loved You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Andy Sheridan)

*denotes new tracks

All Songs Produced by David Fanning except:

Track 7: Produced by David Fanning, Andrew Goldstein, Kevin Bard

Track 17 - Produced by David Fanning and Ben Johnson

