.

Parmalee Recreate Tragic Night With 'Gonna Love You' Video

11-28-2023
(BBR) Parmalee follows the release of their new single "Gonna Love You" with the powerful and autobiographical music video that recreates the night they were victims of an attempted robbery which left their drummer with a 5% chance of living.

Following a show in SC, brothers Matt and Scott Thomas were in their RV when two robbers entered the vehicle demanding cash. Soon after, a gunfight broke out, and though Scott fended off both intruders, he was shot three times. He was airlifted to a hospital where he spent 40 days, 10 in a coma, recovering from his injuries.

"We felt like this was the right song and the right time to tell this story," said Scott. "It was emotional and surreal for all of us to relive that experience, but we knew it was time."

Miraculously, just 4 months after the incident, the band took the stage for the first time since the shooting occurred. That night, they secured a record deal they had been working on for years. "We couldn't believe how many people came together to help us. We would've never made it through had it not been for our fans, families, friends, and all the bands and musicians who came together to help us out! We didn't even ask, they just did it!"

