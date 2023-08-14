Parmalee Reveal 'For You 2' Cover and Details

For You 2 album cover

(BBR) With the release of their extended album, For You 2 arriving on September 22, Parmalee revealed the new album cover earlier today. Their current single "Girl In Mine," is top 10 and climbing. The album has already yielded two #1 country singles including the double-platinum "Just The Way," featuring Blanco Brown, and the platinum-certified "Take My Name," which was Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022.

The original album cover features the 1990 GMC-20 Vandura conversion van and a trailer they toured in for the first six years of their career. "We had a conversion van as a kid, so it always felt comfortable to me," said leader singer Matt Thomas. I remember we had to get a new trailer because the door kept coming off the hinges in the middle of night, and we kept losing gear driving down the highway," he laughed. "We're excited to be releasing new music and continue our journey with For You 2."

For You 2 offers five new songs including their current top 10 single "Girl In Mine." The breezy track is "...the perfect song for a day out on the water or driving down a two-lane highway with the windows down," said Taste of Country.

Another new track on For You 2 is the declarative "Boyfriend," written by Matt along with fellow songwriters David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy and Hunter Phelps. "The idea behind the song is something I feel like most guys have been through at least once in their life," says Matt "You're in love with a girl, but she's with someone else who treats her bad. All you can think about is how if she was yours, you would treat her right and put a ring on her finger."

Next week, Parmalee will take their hit-packed set on tour with Grammy Award winners Train, for a month-long set of shows. "We're thrilled about the tour with Train, and we've been fans of them and their music for a long time," said Matt. "They share a band mentality, just like we do, and I feel like we're cut from the same cloth in a lot of ways. We're excited to play our music for their fans."

For You 2 - Track listing:

1."For You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

2. "Just the Way" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

3. "Backroad Girl" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

4. "Take My Name" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

5. "I Do" - (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

6. "Miss You" - (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

7. "Greatest Hits (feat. Fitz)" - (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. "Better With You" - (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning)

9. "Forget You - (feat. Avery Anna)" (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

10. "Alone Like That" - (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

11. "I See You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

12. "I'll Take The Chevy" - (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

13. "For You"- (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)

*14. "Girl In Mine" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown, Travis Wood)

*15. "Gonna Love You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Andy Sheridan)

*16. "Is It Just Me" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson)

*17. "Boyfriend" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps)

*18. "Wish I Never Loved You" - (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Andy Sheridan)

*Denotes new tracks

All Songs Produced by David Fanning except:

Track 7: Produced by David Fanning, Andrew Goldstein, Kevin Bard

Track 17: Produced by David Fanning and Ben Johnson

