Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-PLATINUM entertainers Zac Brown Band made history this past weekend at Fenway Park--selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert.

On Saturday, August 19, Fenway Music Hall of Fame members Zac Brown Band took to the stage in front of a sold-out crowd playing hit after hit while incorporating wide ranging covers from Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" to Radiohead's "Creep" and an electrifying "Layla."

The encore put each band member in the spotlight with a rapid fire succession of country hits like "Mountain Music," "All My Ex's Live In Texas," "Family Tradition," "Friends In Low Places," "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and more. King Calaway opened the show and joined Zac Brown Band onstage for their song "When I Get Home," produced by Brown.

Last Friday, Zac Brown Band released a live performance video of "The Weight," honoring late guitarist and singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson. The "joyous" (Rolling Stone) tribute features tour openers Marcus King and King Calaway; watch the video below.

From The Fire Tour will pick back up Sept 2 and 3 with back to back sold out dates in Gilford, NH.

Remaining From The Fire Tour Dates Include:

Sept. 2, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+ SOLD OUT

Sept. 3, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+ SOLD OUT

Sept. 13, 2023- Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair<

Sept.15, 2023- Atlantic City, NJ- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena+ SOLD OUT

Sept. 16, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+* SOLD OUT

Sept. 17, 2023 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+*

Oct. 5, 2023 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Oct. 6, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion~+

Oct. 7, 2023 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center~+ SOLD OUT

Oct. 12, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+>

Oct. 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+>

Oct. 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre+

Oct. 20, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre+^

Oct. 21, 2023 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre+^ SOLD OUT

Nov. 2, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+ SOLD OUT

Nov. 3, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Nov. 4, 2023 - Tampa, FL- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+ SOLD OUT