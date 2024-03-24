Zac Brown Band Deliver Summer Anthem 'Tie Up'

Zac Brown Band have delivered their brand new summer anthem, "Tie Up", as they prepare to hit the road next month as part of Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour, as well as select shows.

The track was inspired by Brown's own favorite place to tie up, on scenic Lake Lanier in North Georgia. "There's a little spot on Lake Lanier called 'Cocktail Cove' that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood," Brown explains. "We wanted to give our fans the ultimate summer jam and are looking forward to playing it on the road."

Kicking off next month in St. Louis, Zac Brown Band will hit the road with their "exploratory and genre-bending" (Billboard) live show. With over 20 dates announced, fans can catch them with Kenny Chesney on the Sun Goes Down Tour.

Catch Zac Brown Band Live:

4/6 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

4/20 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *

4/27 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *

5/4 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

5/11 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium *

5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

5/25 - Landover, MD - FedExField *

5/26 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2024 at Scope Arena

6/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium *

6/2 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

6/15 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

6/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field *

7/6 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *

7/7 - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island - Cavendish Beach Music Festival

7/13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field *

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

7/21 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

7/27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium *

8/3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

8/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field *

8/17 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

8/23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/24 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/25 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

10/27 - Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Country Festival

* with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN 2024 Tour

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Share Avicii Remix Of 'Beautiful Drug'

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In Review

Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'

Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover

News > Zac Brown