Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In Review

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: (The GreenRoom) GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-PLATINUM entertainers Zac Brown Band made history this past weekend at Fenway Park--selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert.

On Saturday, August 19, Fenway Music Hall of Fame members Zac Brown Band took to the stage in front of a sold-out crowd playing hit after hit while incorporating wide ranging covers from Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" to Radiohead's "Creep" and an electrifying "Layla."

The encore put each band member in the spotlight with a rapid fire succession of country hits like "Mountain Music," "All My Ex's Live In Texas," "Family Tradition," "Friends In Low Places," "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and more. King Calaway opened the show and joined Zac Brown Band onstage for their song "When I Get Home," produced by Brown.

Last Friday, Zac Brown Band released a live performance video of "The Weight," honoring late guitarist and singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson. The "joyous" (Rolling Stone) tribute features tour openers Marcus King and King Calaway; watch the video below.

