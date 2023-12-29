.

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In Review

12-29-2023
Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In ReviewPhoto courtesy The GreenRoom

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: (The GreenRoom) GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-PLATINUM entertainers Zac Brown Band made history this past weekend at Fenway Park--selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert.

On Saturday, August 19, Fenway Music Hall of Fame members Zac Brown Band took to the stage in front of a sold-out crowd playing hit after hit while incorporating wide ranging covers from Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" to Radiohead's "Creep" and an electrifying "Layla."

The encore put each band member in the spotlight with a rapid fire succession of country hits like "Mountain Music," "All My Ex's Live In Texas," "Family Tradition," "Friends In Low Places," "Boot Scootin' Boogie" and more. King Calaway opened the show and joined Zac Brown Band onstage for their song "When I Get Home," produced by Brown.

Last Friday, Zac Brown Band released a live performance video of "The Weight," honoring late guitarist and singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson. The "joyous" (Rolling Stone) tribute features tour openers Marcus King and King Calaway; watch the video below.

Related Stories
Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In Review

Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'

Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover

Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time

News > Zac Brown

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more

Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert

Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres

Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review