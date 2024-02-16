Zac Brown Band Share Avicii Remix Of 'Beautiful Drug'

(The GreenRoom) Zac Brown Band is proud to share a special remix of their Jekyll + Hyde song "Beautiful Drug" from late icon Avicii. "Avicii was such a pioneer and an influence on me--when 'Wake Me Up' came out, that's what made me want to experiment with EDM music," Brown says. "It was an honor to get to work with him and you can hear his genius on 'Beautiful Drug.'"

Originally recorded in 2015, "Beautiful Drug (feat. Avicii) - Remix" was almost lost to time. "This version of 'Beautiful Drug' has been in the vault," Brown explains, "Being able to finally share this with you is very special for us."

Hailed for their "exploratory and genre-bending" (Billboard) live performances, the band announced earlier this week that they will be playing in Cape Town, South Africa in October. ZBB will be playing over 20 cities this year, many with Kenny Chesney for the SUN GOES DOWN Tour.

Catch Zac Brown Band Live:

3/14 - Houston, TX - RODEOHOUSTON

4/6 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

4/20 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *

4/27 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *

5/4 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium *

5/11 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium *

5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

5/25 - Landover, MD - FedExField *

5/26 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2024 at Scope Arena

6/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium *

6/2 - Canandaigua, NY -l CMAC

6/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

6/15 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field *

6/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field *

7/6 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *

7/7 - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island - Cavendish Beach Music Festival

7/13 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field *

7/20 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

7/21 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair

7/27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium *

8/3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

8/10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field *

8/17 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *

8/23 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/24 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

8/25 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium *

10/27 - Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Country Festival

* with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN 2024 Tour

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time - 2023 In Review

Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'

Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover

Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

News > Zac Brown