(The GreenRoom) Zac Brown Band's cinematic, jam-heavy version of "Baba O'Riley" is available on all streaming platforms today. Complete with a horn section and epic fiddle solos, the song was recorded live in 2016 at Boston's Fenway Park, which holds a special place in both the band's heart and career.
As Fenway Music Hall of Fame members, Zac Brown Band made history in August, selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert. "Baba O'Riley" is the newest single from Zac Brown Band's first ever live-covers album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, out November 10.
Releasing via Brown's own label Home Grown Music, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers includes ZBB's rendition of Queen's British-rock anthem "Bohemian Rhapsody" as well as the recently released cover of "The Way You Look Tonight" made popular by Frank Sinatra.
With tracks spanning over 11 years, the album showcases a selection of legendary performances in iconic venues from the genre-blending songsmiths, joined by acts John Mayer, Steven Tyler, Darrell Scott, Mark O'Connor Band and Marcus King. Ranging from quintessential rock with "Sweet Emotion" and "Baba O'Riley," to the Beatles' pop cult classic "Eleanor Rigby," to Jimmy Buffett's tropical escape "Margaritaville," listeners can feel the spirited energy of ZBB's performance through this special collection of raw, live recordings.
Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover
Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time
Niko Moon and Zac Brown Share 'Heaven Has A Bar'
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'- The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
The Rolling Stones Top UK Charts With Hackney Diamonds
Joe Walsh Rocks 1979 Classic In The City On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Children Of Bodom Releasing Final Concert As New Live Album
Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour
Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video
Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video
Supreme Unbeing Deliver 'Scarecrow' Just In Time For Halloween
Singled Out: Matt Tiegler's I Wanna Start A Religion