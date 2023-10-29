Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'

(The GreenRoom) Zac Brown Band's cinematic, jam-heavy version of "Baba O'Riley" is available on all streaming platforms today. Complete with a horn section and epic fiddle solos, the song was recorded live in 2016 at Boston's Fenway Park, which holds a special place in both the band's heart and career.

As Fenway Music Hall of Fame members, Zac Brown Band made history in August, selling out the iconic stadium for the 14th time and marking the Park's 100th concert. "Baba O'Riley" is the newest single from Zac Brown Band's first ever live-covers album, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, out November 10.

Releasing via Brown's own label Home Grown Music, From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers includes ZBB's rendition of Queen's British-rock anthem "Bohemian Rhapsody" as well as the recently released cover of "The Way You Look Tonight" made popular by Frank Sinatra.

With tracks spanning over 11 years, the album showcases a selection of legendary performances in iconic venues from the genre-blending songsmiths, joined by acts John Mayer, Steven Tyler, Darrell Scott, Mark O'Connor Band and Marcus King. Ranging from quintessential rock with "Sweet Emotion" and "Baba O'Riley," to the Beatles' pop cult classic "Eleanor Rigby," to Jimmy Buffett's tropical escape "Margaritaville," listeners can feel the spirited energy of ZBB's performance through this special collection of raw, live recordings.

From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers Tracklist

Bohemian Rhapsody (Live at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK, 09.25.2015)Baba O'Riley (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 08.20.2016)Enter Sandman (Live at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL, 09.14.2014)Sabotage (Live at Windy City Smokeout, Chicago, IL, 7.16.2023)Sweet Emotion feat. Steven Tyler (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 08.09.2015)Whipping Post feat. Marcus King (Live at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, 10.17.2021)Margaritaville (Live at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC, 10.05.2023)It's A Great Day To Be Alive feat. Darrell Scott (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)Eleanor Rigby feat. Darrell Scott & Mark O'Connor Band (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)With a Little Help From My Friends feat. Darrell Scott & Mark O'Connor Band (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)Neon feat. John Mayer (Live at the Southern Ground Music and Food Festival, Nashville, TN, 09.22.2012)Use Somebody (Live at Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, 08.25.2019)The Way You Look Tonight (Live at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA, 06.04.2016)

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Give 'The Way You Look Tonight' A Jazz-Country Makeover

Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Zac Brown Band Sells Out Fenway Park For 14th Time

Niko Moon and Zac Brown Share 'Heaven Has A Bar'

News > Zac Brown