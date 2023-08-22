Alana Springsteen Says 'amen' With New Video

(Sony) Alana Springsteen released a music video for her new track "amen" to celebrate the arrival of her debut album "TWENTY SOMETHING". Made up of three fully realized and fearlessly honest installments - Messing It Up, Figuring It Out, and Getting It Right - the 18-track collection is an intimate yet deeply resonant document of the nonstop emotional roller coaster of life in your 20s. Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen to TWENTY SOMETHING here.

"It's hard to believe all 18 songs on my debut album are out in the world. This music has already taken me on more adventures than I can count. I write these songs because I have to. It's the only way I can start to understand what's actually happening inside and around me. What ends up healing me though, are the people who find their own stories in them. People who listen, reach out, and help me feel less alone with the thoughts in my head and the feelings in my heart," shares Springsteen. "Getting It Right bookends TWENTY SOMETHING in a hopeful way. As heavy, introspective, and foundational as the last few years have been for me, I've also experienced some of the happiest, proudest, most invigorating, and cathartic moments of my life. Moments that prove to me that I'm on the right path ... that I am figuring it out and learning from the messes I make."

Cementing her status as one of the most dynamic new voices in Country music today, TWENTY SOMETHING immediately sets Springsteen apart from other up-and-comers thanks to her hands-on and high-level role in every aspect of the album-making process. To that end, the 22-year-old co-wrote all 18 songs, co-produced nearly every track, and plays guitar and piano throughout the full-length project, elevating each moment with her one-of-a-kind vision and limitless creativity. In a testament to her extraordinary musicianship and supreme songwriting talents, TWENTY SOMETHINGalso finds Springsteen collaborating with Country superstars like Chris Stapleton and co-writing alongside heavy-hitters like Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, as well as GRAMMY Award-winners Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini) and Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Little Big Town). Already stacking high acclaim from critics, NPR praises, "Few artists dissect and make sense of life in your 20s quite like Alana Springsteen," while The Tennessean applauds "her detailed, mature, nuanced view of relationships." Likewise, Nashville Lifestyles hails, "The trilogy of country-pop catharsis is complete. Tracing her own coming-of-age with confident vocals and wry wit, it's the soundtrack to an indelible decade."

TWENTY SOMETHING: Getting It Right - the third and final installment of TWENTY SOMETHING - launches today (8/18) alongside the full album. Recently introducing its carefree and infectiously confident track called "look i like," Springsteen sets the tone for the rest of her 20s with a soul-baring new release "amen." The final track on TWENTY SOMETHING, "amen" epitomizes the album's full-hearted honesty and all-too-real emotional complexity. In bringing the stark but soulful song to life, Springsteen co-wrote alongside Delacey (Halsey, Dove Cameron), Sarah Solovay (Bebe Rexha, Nessa Barrett), and Ido Zmishlany (Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers), arriving at a confessional meditation on all the heartache and glory that comes with boldly following your own path: "And I give myself permission / To go and make some bad decisions / 'Cause I'm only tryna find out who I am." Produced by Zmishlany (whose production credits include Justin Bieber and Imagine Dragons) and Springsteen, "amen" brings her powerful but tender vocal performance to a mesmerizing backdrop of moody acoustic guitar, gorgeously nuanced textures, and - in a particularly meaningful moment at the bridge - a sampled voicemail from her mother. Co-directed by David Bradley and Springsteen, the accompanying video for "amen" takes place in a shadowy church, where Springsteen sits atop a stool by the altar and delivers an achingly heartfelt performance. As "amen" reaches a poignant moment, the clip flashes to footage of Springsteen onstage in a massive stadium lit up by the cell phones of adoring fans, presenting a striking image of just how far she's come by staying true to her dreams. Listen to "amen" here.

"'amen' is the only song that could have been track 18 - a number that's been very important to me throughout my life," adds Springsteen. "This song is a promise to myself to only ever chase the most authentic version of the person I'm meant to be. Life has a way of setting all sorts of expectations for you ... of making you feel like you have to answer to everyone but yourself. But we only get one life, and my hope for everyone who listens to this record is that they find the strength to live the most honest one they can."

Watch the video and stream the new album below:



