Carrie Cunningham Grooves Into Her 'Disco Country' Era

(Anchor) Who says Disco is dead? Not Carrie Cunningham! The singer/songwriter and recording artist just released her highly anticipated new single, "Just Like," and the song has already been receiving rave reviews.

"Just Like" fuses Carrie's love for both Disco and Country music, creating a new sound to share with her fans. Co-written with Warner Chappell recording artist Riley Roth, both ladies agree this is truly a summer love song for those who want to dance the night away! With honest lyrics like 'I was looking for a mirror image, but you got me seeing things all different,' "Just Like" is a fun and flirty tune, perfect for summer love.

"I never realized how much I have been influenced by Disco, R&B and Motown music until recently," Carrie explains. "I grew up listening to all three genres, along with country, and I never thought to incorporate them into my own music. I really feel in my element and I can't wait for everyone to hear my new music!"

Carrie plans to release more new music this fall, with an EP set for release in 2024.

"Just like a 45 from 45 years ago, Carrie Cunningham's new song feels like Crystal Gayle delivering a classic Andy Gibb hit on this mid-tempo dance number with a tasteful fluid guitar. I 'Just Like' it a lot!"

-Warren Kurtz, Goldmine

"An enjoyable modern sounding track. Can't wait to play."

-The Sound Lab Radio

"Absolutely love your record. Thank you for your great music..."

-Thibaut Coppens (SLNB Playlists)

