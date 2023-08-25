Exile Release First New original Album In Over 30 Years

(B! Noticed) American Country Rock Band and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Members, Exile announced the release of their new album, A Million Miles Later earlier this week at an exclusive invitation-only album listening party at the infamous Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville to a who's who music industry crowd. The band shared stories about each of the new songs and paid homage to the co-writers and producers in attendance, along with many other team members behind making the project happen. This is the first album released with original music in over thirty years by the group. The new album is available for streaming and download.

What makes a release unique can range from the style of music it is, the lyrics, the instruments used, or even the feeling in the studio while it was being written, when combined make songs uniquely an artist's. Exile uses all of these elements to their advantage and it is what sets them apart and has been the glue to their longevity. The elements all play a part in setting the tone of their release's overall storyline and why listeners form a real, lasting attachment to the music. A Million Miles Later is a perfect example of this technique.

"This was our most ambitious album project ever, 16 songs," shared band member J.P. Pennington. "It took about a year and a half to complete and was a total team effort. I feel like we covered a lot of ground genre-wise. We have all been influenced by many different styles of music and we tried to reflect that here. We're very proud of it."

"We are family and at times reading each other's minds, a by-product of focusing with full intensity on a common goal for sixty years," said Exile's Steve Goetzman. "Each member is chosen for personality, as well as talent. We are good guys and help one another grow along these lines, keeping ourselves in check. Actually, we've covered far more than a million miles, but who is counting. This album is a summary of how we click. I feel a lot of gratitude!"

"It's very rewarding to be able to release a new product that we're proud of, particularly as we're celebrating our 60th anniversary," commented Exile member Marlon Hargis.

"I think this is one of the best projects we've ever done," stated Exile's Les Taylor.

"The creativity has never stopped in this band," related Sonny LeMarie of Exile. "While we are grateful for our past accomplishments, we're still striving to create new music and new challenges. This 60th anniversary project, 'A Million, Miles, Later,' from the writing and recording, has been a joy from start to finish. We can't wait for fans to hear it!"

A Million Miles Later Track List:

1. A Million Miles Later (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

2. Too Far Gone (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

3. After You (Sonny LeMaire, J.P. Pennington, Paul Jefferson)

4. Daydreamin' (J.P. Pennington, Suzie Pennington, Jessie Pennington Brassfield, Chadley Brassfield)

5. Keep On Pushin' (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

6. Valentine Sky (Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

7. Nothin' But A Thang (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

8. Paint The Town (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

9. This Ain't Nothin' (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

10. Rough Around the Edges (J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Larry Cordle)

11. Nothin' But Sunshine Now (Sonny LeMaire, Clay Mills, Mark Selby)

12.Never Lets Go (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

13. Down In Cold Water feat. The Isaacs (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

14. Just To Get Home (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire, Sharon Vaughn)

15. Sugar Free (J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

16. Sixteen Tons (Merle Travis)

