Exile's 60th Band Anniversary Celebrated On Music Row

Photo courtesy B! Noticed

(B! Noticed) American Country Rock Band and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members, Exile, now in their 60th year together, are honored to showcase the milestones of their illustrious career at Regions Bank on Music Row. A display case filled with years of personal Exile memorabilia now welcomes visitors in the lobby. Included are many of their accomplishments and awards for achievements in the music industry and offers a sneak peek of the 2023 album A Million Miles Later to be released in upcoming months.

Among the many items are stage-worn outfits from keyboardist Marlon Hargis and Sonny LeMaire, numerous Exile recordings, a payment receipt from a 1987 appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and guitars with incredible histories. All of that plus so much more! Visit the lobby during business hours at 1600 Division St Suite 100, Nashville, TN.

In addition to the fascinating exhibit at Regions, Exile was featured on the iconic Nashville Sign at 1616 Broadway during CRS week revealing artwork to the new original music.

"We are thrilled to have been recently featured on the iconic Nashville Sign on Broadway during CRS week," shared Exile. "It was incredible to see our new album cover 38 feet tall by 36 feet wide! We are beyond excited to share our upcoming music with the world! Stay tuned for A Million Miles Later, available soon!" exclaimed Exile. "About the Regions Bank showcase display, we're absolutely delighted with it! Thanks to our friend Lisa Harless from Regions Bank for helping organize this and our Publicist Bev Moser for putting together a fabulous display, and everyone else involved!"

President and CEO, Clearwater Records - Robert Gomes expressed, "My team and I at Clearwater Records are excited and proud as we near the release of Exile's upcoming recording project A Million Miles Later. The collection showcases their signature harmonies, soulful vocals, and prolific songwriting that have made them the legendary group that their fans worldwide know and love. Hang on to your hearts because Exile is gonna steal them away with their new music!"

"The Exile memorabilia on display at Regions Bank on Music Row is a journey memorializing sixty years of recording and touring. They are a rare exception with hit music in the Pop, Rock and Country formats, maybe the only group that has had success in all three formats," shared Conway Entertainment / Entourage Management Group CEO - Tony Conway.

Regions Private Wealth Advisor - Lisa Harless, excitedly exclaimed, "Regions Bank is delighted to showcase and spotlight the incredible career highlights of Exile! They sound as incredible as when I first heard and saw them perform live in the 80s! As a longtime fan and friend, I am thrilled with the newly installed Exile exhibit."

The Regions Entertainment and Sports Division is immersed in the entertainment industry, offering artists and business managers resources, personal service and market intelligence at every stage of their development. They provide a range of solutions for artists, business managers for everyday banking needs and tour support to financial advising, publishing financing and royalty lending.

