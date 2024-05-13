Exile Stream New Single 'After You'

(B! Noticed) Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members Exile have announced their second single, "After You" to be released to radio from their current album on the Clearwater Records label. Penned by Sonny LeMaire, J.P. Pennington and Paul Jefferson, the tune is a sultry beat that wraps around you like a lover's embrace, pulling you into its groove with every sway of your hips with the infectious rhythm.
"'After You' takes us back musically to the songs that shaped our youth, evoking a sense of nostalgia. The chorus carries hints of that iconic Beatles sound, making it an absolute joy to perform. The tune was written 15 years ago, and it's always been a favorite of ours, despite not recording it until now. Upon hearing the writer demo, we knew it had to be included in our 60th anniversary project, A Million Miles Later. We're excited for our audiences to experience it and hope they love it as much as we do," exclaimed Exile!
"After You," written back in 2010, is another winner, with a nice guitar part, fine keyboards and a retro drum track. Tom Van Mulder- Courier Publications, LLC
Exile On Mainstream Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Four-Day Live Event
Exile Release First New original Album In Over 30 Years
Exile's 60th Band Anniversary Celebrated On Music Row
Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years- more
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more
Morgan Wallen Expands One Night At A Time Tour- Blake Shelton Honored At 27th Annual Power Of Love Gala- more
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
Dirkschneider Launching Balls To The Wall 40th Anniversary
Jimmy Eat World Announce UK and Euro Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years
ONE OK ROCK Announce World Tour Dates
Baroness and Graveyard Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour
The Who In The Studio For 'Tommy' Anniversary
Singled Out: Mandoki Soulmates' Devil's Encyclopedia