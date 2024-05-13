Exile Stream New Single 'After You'

(B! Noticed) Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members Exile have announced their second single, "After You" to be released to radio from their current album on the Clearwater Records label. Penned by Sonny LeMaire, J.P. Pennington and Paul Jefferson, the tune is a sultry beat that wraps around you like a lover's embrace, pulling you into its groove with every sway of your hips with the infectious rhythm.

"'After You' takes us back musically to the songs that shaped our youth, evoking a sense of nostalgia. The chorus carries hints of that iconic Beatles sound, making it an absolute joy to perform. The tune was written 15 years ago, and it's always been a favorite of ours, despite not recording it until now. Upon hearing the writer demo, we knew it had to be included in our 60th anniversary project, A Million Miles Later. We're excited for our audiences to experience it and hope they love it as much as we do," exclaimed Exile!

"After You," written back in 2010, is another winner, with a nice guitar part, fine keyboards and a retro drum track. Tom Van Mulder- Courier Publications, LLC

