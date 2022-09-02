Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video

(Big Hassle) Young the Giant have released the music video for "My Way" from ACT II: EXILE the second act of their fifth studio album, American Bollywood, which will be released on October 21.
The album is being revealed in four acts, with two acts remaining: Battle and Denouement. American Bollywood is their first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system.
Of ACT II: EXILE Gadhia says: "Sometimes exile is external pressure to leave. In the Mahabharata [one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India], the Pandavas are banished from their kingdom after a rigged game of dice.
"For the world, our pandemic exile has been a new reality we are still reeling from. We wonder if things will ever go back: if we can unsee what we were forced to in the mirror of isolation.
"But for the immigrant, exile is a voluntary sacrifice for opportunity: the loss of homeland is a pining that is always there, even subconsciously in the children of immigrants, whose parents loss is just a formless ghost that causes trauma rippling across generations." Watch the video below:
