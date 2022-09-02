Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video

Album art

(Big Hassle) Young the Giant have released the music video for "My Way" from ACT II: EXILE the second act of their fifth studio album, American Bollywood, which will be released on October 21.

The album is being revealed in four acts, with two acts remaining: Battle and Denouement. American Bollywood is their first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system.

Of ACT II: EXILE Gadhia says: "Sometimes exile is external pressure to leave. In the Mahabharata [one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India], the Pandavas are banished from their kingdom after a rigged game of dice.

"For the world, our pandemic exile has been a new reality we are still reeling from. We wonder if things will ever go back: if we can unsee what we were forced to in the mirror of isolation.

"But for the immigrant, exile is a voluntary sacrifice for opportunity: the loss of homeland is a pining that is always there, even subconsciously in the children of immigrants, whose parents loss is just a formless ghost that causes trauma rippling across generations." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Young the Giant Share Act II: Exile And The Walk Home Video

Young the Giant Share New Single 'Wake Up'

Young the Giant Announce 10th Anniversary Virtual Event and Reissue

Young The Giant and Fitz And The Tantrums Plot Tour

Young the Giant Music and Merch

News > Young the Giant