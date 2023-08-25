Rucci Delivers 'No Rush' Video

(Republic) Described as the UK's best kept secret, London-born 24-year-old Rucci drops his highly anticipated debut single and video "No Rush" today. Having started taking music seriously in 2016, Rucci has been perfecting his craft, teasing some of his records. Going viral on TikTok with "No Rush," the track has garnered over 1.4 million total interactions and over 18.5 million views. Additionally, he has attracted interest from some of the UK's hottest artists including Central Cee and Headie One and co-signs from the likes of Fredo, Mimi the Music Blogger, Kenny Allstar and more.

Rucci has been working with long-term producer Dr Vades on "No Rush." The two have been building an amazing synergy where some of Rucci's biggest hits have been recorded.

With his captivating harmonious baritone vocals, Rucci glides across the Ja Rule feat. Ashanti "Wonderful" sampled production creating an unforgettable listening moment, while the visuals give off the essence of a summer party vibe. The video seamlessly transitions between two iconic locations - the stunning island of Bermuda and the bustling streets of London, creating a visual journey that celebrates the fusion of cultures and music.

Everything Rucci does revolves around music, noting his sound as "unpredictable" - you never know what sound you will get from him. One thing that sticks though is his undeniable talent and determination to succeed.

