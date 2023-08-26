Danger Mouse and Jemini 'Born Again' With New Single

(NLM) Celebrated producer and musician Danger Mouse and talented New York rapper Jemini (aka Jemini The Gifted One) have released shimmering single, "Born Again".
"Born Again" is a bouncy-yet-bittersweet hip-hop track inspired by redemption and overcoming adversity; the single follows the swaggering "Brooklyn Bazquiat" and is the title track of the duo's second album.
Danger Mouse & Jemini's Born Again album was recorded back in 2004, yet has remained unreleased for nearly two decades now. This previously unheard and long-delayed record will finally be made available tomorrow (25th August) via Lex Records. The release coincides with the twentieth anniversary of Danger Mouse & Jemini's 2003 debut LP - and Danger Mouse's first official release on a record label - hip-hop cult classic, Ghetto Pop Life.
