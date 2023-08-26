Dipper Shares 'Hated Myself' Lyric Video

(Warner) Gaining buzz as an artist to watch in 2023, rising country singer and songwriter Dipper shares a raw and real new single entitled "Hated Myself". It sets the stage for his anticipated forthcoming debut EP, EVERGREEN, arriving on September 29.

On "Hated Myself," tender acoustic guitar sets the tone. Dipper's gritty delivery instantly transfixes on the verses as he asks, "Mr. Bartender can you pour me another round? Anything stronger than Jaeger or Crown?" His unfiltered lyricism and conversational storytelling drives the momentum as he stares down doubt and depression head-on during the hook. He confesses, "I hated myself trying to be someone else, knowing what's wrong from right," only to pose an existential question, "What's the point of life?"

It ultimately channels the unrestrained spirit of classic country through a fresh perspective. "Hated Myself" follows his fan favorite release "She's Got Wings." Thus far, it has gathered nearly 1 million streams in addition to claiming coveted real estate on Spotify playlists such as "Next From Nashville" and "Young Nashville."

In other news, Dipper recently lit up the stage of the Spotify House experience at Nashville's 2023 CMA Fest.

Growing up in College Station, TX, Dipper-born Mason Gonzalez-has quietly captivated fans and peers alike with a combination of classic country-style storytelling and striking vocal delivery. He first caught traction on TikTok, turning heads and inciting the applause of everyone from fellow artists Lainey Wilson, Chase Matthew, and Austin Snell to marquee songwriter ERNEST. As the numbers went up and excitement increased, he continued to write at a prolific pace inspired to go even harder in the studio. Now, his sharp songcraft and show stopping voice have positioned him for a breakthrough as a country artist to watch in 2023.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Dippers' Recurrent Sight

Dippers Stream New Album CLASTIC ROCK

North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video

More Dipper News