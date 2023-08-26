Jenna Raine Shares 'It Is What It Is' Video

(Warner) Rising pop star Jenna Raine presents her anxiously awaited Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2 EP via Warner Records. To celebrate the arrival of the project, she shares the vibrant music video for her buzzing single "It Is What It Is." The breezy and upbeat visual perfectly complements the track's message, which continues to resonate in a big way.

In less than a month, "It Is What It Is" has already gathered 8 million total streams and incited a viral TikTok dance, gaining over 130 million views and inspiring 30,000 "creates" on the platform. It is notably her biggest and best launch since her original breakthrough "see you later (10 years)."

Right out of the gate, Billboard dubbed "It Is What It Is" a "brisk charmer that gives the singer-songwriter ample room to showcase her personality over a short run time," and OnesToWatch attested, "It's happy, it's energetic, and it's a much-needed burst of serotonin. Above all, it's Raine at her finest."

As a worthy sequel to this spring's Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 EP, Jenna opens up like never before on Chapter 2. Propulsive palm-muted guitar kicks "Cruise Control" into high gear as she seizes the moment on the chantable chorus, "Trust the silence of the empty road, but now I don't need to see where I'm going. For the moment, all I know is I'm taking off the cruise control." Piano sets the scene for the vivid "Nights Like This." Her vocal delivery cracks with raw emotion as she recalls "I put on a favorite sweater and we got breakfast for dinner and then they kicked us out. We went for a ride, laughed till we cried." Then, there's "What Are Friends For," where the dreamy production underscores breathy verses as she pleads with a friend, "You can show up at my door and pour your heart out on the floor."

