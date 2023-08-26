Nancy Sinatra Rarity Shared To Announce Keep Walkin' Collection

(CP) Light in the Attic (LITA) continues to celebrate the influential career of Nancy Sinatra with a captivating new collection Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978. The first digital single being offered off Keep Walkin' is the previously unreleased demo "Something Pretty".
Due out October 20th, Keep Walkin' explores the lesser-known gems from Sinatra's rich catalog through 25 B-sides, rare singles, covers, demos, and previously unreleased recordings. Remastered by GRAMMY-nominated engineer John Baldwin, Keep Walkin' is being offered in a variety of formats, including 2-LP, CD, 8-track, and digital.
Pressed at Record Technology, Inc. (RTI), the 2-LP set is presented in an expanded gatefold jacket and accompanied by a 24-page booklet (also included in the CD edition as a 40-page booklet), featuring an array of photos from the artist's personal collection, as well as a new in-depth Q&A with Sinatra, conducted by the reissue's GRAMMY-nominated co-producer Hunter Lea.
The booklet also contains a fascinating interview with keyboardist Don Randi (The Wrecking Crew), who recently spoke to Lea about his hit-filled career and his 50 years of work with Nancy. In addition to the classic black vinyl pressing, a selection of colorful variants can be found exclusively at NancySinatra.com, LightInTheAttic.net, independent record stores, and select online retailers, while limited-edition merchandise (including apparel, accessories, and more) is also available at Nancy's Bootique at NancySinatra.com.
Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978 serves as a companion to the widely acclaimed 2021 career-spanning retrospective Start Walkin' 1965-1976 and marks the latest release from LITA's ongoing Nancy Sinatra Archival Series, a partnership with the legendary artist that launched in October 2020, honoring her musical legacy through lovingly curated reissues (including her 1966 debut Boots, 1968 classic Nancy & Lee, and 1972's Nancy & Lee Again), limited-edition merch, and other special releases.
