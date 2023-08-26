Sunday Scaries and Kaleena Zanders Serve Up 'Dance No More'

(Capitol) Los Angeles-based duo Sunday Scaries serve up an anthemic new single "Dance No More" with Kaleena Zanders. It marks the first collaboration between the group and powerhouse vocalist and presence Kaleena.

Right out of the gate, a club-ready beat courtesy of Sunday Scaries instantly sets the tempo, locking into an unbreakable groove. Meanwhile, Kaleena's seismic vocals take center stage. The hypnotic verses build towards a soaring and soulful hook amplified by her bold delivery. It ultimately culminates in pure house music bliss uplifted even higher by their collective chemistry.

"Dance No More" lands in the wake of the fan favorites "Living" and "Falling." Of the latter, Sheesh raved, "Bringing festival energy, with tech inspired basslines, and a euphoric lead vocal, 'Falling' strikes a dynamic balance of hitting you in your feels, while dancing right through those emotions."

"Falling" arrived on the heels of the recent anthem "Pick N Choose," which has just begun to gain traction with over half-a-million total streams and counting. It also maintained the momentum of their juggernaut hit "Chill Like That." Taking electronic music and culture by storm, it has gathered over 43 million streams and counting in addition to capturing #1 on Spotify Viral Charts in Canada, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Not to mention, it scaled the Top 5 the of Spotify Viral Charts in 13 countries, namely Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, to name a few. Additionally, it cracked the Top 10 of Shazam Dance charts across multiple countries and claimed coveted real estate on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart for over nine weeks. Thus far, it has gathered north of 2.6 billion on TikTok alone.

