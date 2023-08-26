Trevor Hall Releases New Single 'Losing You'

(BHM) Trevor Hall is thrilled to share "losing you," the newest sampling from his forthcoming album Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between.
"''losing you' is kind of a mad love song for the divine ... when you're so crazy about something that you're losing sleep over it. That feeling of longing can literally keep you up at night, but in essence, because that thing you're mad for is eternal, it is never lost and always present everywhere all at once," explains Trevor.
"Losing you" follows the releases of "train song," "hello my son," "all of my lessons" and "shake it out." Stream the new single below:
