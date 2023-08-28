The Panhandlers Announce Winter Tour Dates

(MPG) Texas Americana supergroup The Panhandlers have announced a run of tour dates next January. Highly anticipated by the band and fans alike, these dates follow the release of their critically-acclaimed second full-length LP Tough Country earlier this year.
The short tour will take the band to Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas and more. Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero.
Like their previous music, Tough Country was inspired by the vast landscape and tenacious inhabitants of the group's namesake - West Texas' Panhandle Plains. Laden with empathetic storytelling and sonic landscapes full of pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, dobro, guitar and percussion,the album earned praise from Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Taste of Country, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff, Holler, No Depression and more.
Featuring four of Texas' most notable country singer/songwriters, The Panhandlers is their first foray into the world of Americana. Initially formed as a tribute to area legends The Flatlanders, the band decided to record original material after a fruitful Marfa songwriting session, leading to their 2020 self-titled debut. Since that record, the band has only grown in popularity, with their cover of "West Texas in My Eye" being featured in the fourth season of hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone and the release of their sophomore LP.
The Panhandlers Tour Dates:
January 10 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ The MusicFest
January 11 - Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose
January 12 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
January 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
January 14 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
January 17 - College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry's
January 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
January 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
January 20 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour- Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset- Avatar Score Their First No. 1- more
AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor- Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album- more
Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and More Added to Ronnie Milsap Tribute Show- Dolly Parton- The Panhandlers - more.
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour
Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset
Avatar Score Their First No. 1 With 'The Dirt I'm Buried In'
Ruffyunz Recruit Guns N' Roses, Dio, Vanilla Fudge Stars For New Album
Noel Gallagher Featured On Gibson TV's Icons
Beartooth Release 'Doubt Me' Video
Marz23 Postpones Debut North American Tour
Damnation's Hammer Share 'Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker' Lyric Video