Wayne Newton Extends Up Close and Personal Las Vegas Residency

(Beachwood) Due to extraordinary fan response and popular demand, Flamingo Las Vegas has announced "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton's show, "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" will extend into 2024 at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy's Cabaret.
The iconic and legendary Wayne Newton is currently celebrating his 64th year of performing in Las Vegas, including his historic and heralded return to Flamingo Las Vegas where he made his first headlining performances in 1963. "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" is currently rated in the top 10 percent globally on Trip Advisor and continues to draw fans from all over the world.
"I'm thrilled to continue performing my show Up Close and Personal at the Flamingo, entertaining audiences who travel from all over the world. I can't think of a better place to spend my 64th year performing in Las Vegas. Boy, time flies when you're having fun!" - Wayne Newton
Newly announced 2024 dates:
JANUARY: 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31
FEBRUARY: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26
MARCH: 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 27, 30
APRIL: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 24, 27, 29
MAY: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29
JUNE: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26
Previously announced 2023 dates:
September 2023: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30
October 2023: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
November 2023: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25
December 2023: 26,27,30
