Angus Gill Tops Australian Charts With New Album 'Departure & Arrival'

(Sideways) Angus Gill has garnered dual number ones on the ARIA & AIR charts with his fifth studio album Departure & Arrival, available now in Australia and in the states on October 6, 2023 via Rivershack Records/MGM Distribution. The album was recorded with the members of Paul Kelly's band and Billy Miller (The Ferrets).

After performing an energetic, standout set with Miller at the Gympie Music Muster on Friday night, Gill came off stage to find his album sitting at #1 on the ARIA (Australia's Billboard Magazine equivalent) Australian Country Albums Chart and #1 on the AIR 100% Independent Albums Chart (all genres), as well as reaching the Top 10 for the ARIA Australian Albums Chart at #7.

Departure & Arrival has also been receiving outstanding reviews. Americana Highways has described the record as "a powerhouse of an album." Also remarking, "His chemistry with the Paul Kelly band seems impeccable. We were simply enthralled by Gill's vocal prowess. Gill's is a voice fit to charm, regale and perhaps most thrillingly, allow people to escape their worries for a time. From Little Green Man to April Fools, Departure & Arrival gives us the escapism we often desire so vividly."

Departure & Arrival is available October 6, 2023.

