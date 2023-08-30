Chelsea Cutler Reveals New Single 'Your Bones'

(Republic) Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer Chelsea Cutler shares her anxiously-awaited new single "Your Bones" today. Chelsea also finally reveals her highly-anticipated third studio album, Stellaria, will arrive on October 13th.

"Your Bones" initially made waves online across social media, as fans embraced it as an anthem to their own love stories. Thus far, it has amassed 40 million views and counting on TikTok. On the track, cinematic piano underscores emotional verses. In between hummable whistling, Chelsea delivers a powerful affirmation, "I love you down to your bones, naked and afraid, they tell me that's when you know. I feel you, taking me home, dusk until the dawn, you're where I wanna go."

On the song, Chelsea says, "When I wrote it, I was just simply giving my best shot at a love song, and if you've been here for awhile, you know that love songs aren't generally my forte. These words just felt like the most easy and truthful way to describe my relationship; but somehow, these words have already grown to seemingly explain love in so many different ways for so many people. Whether it has been self-love or love for a pet, best friend, sibling, child, or partner, it has meant the world seeing all these beautiful pieces of your lives."

Last night, Chelsea just wowed a sold-out audience at Bowery Ballroom in New York. She delivered an unforgettable set, just under two hours, highlighted by staples, fan favorites, and new tracks debuted from Stellaria for the first time. She also personally broke the news of the record's upcoming release from the stage. It marked a full circle moment as the venue served as the sight of her first-ever New York show at the beginning of her career.

Chelsea initially set the stage for Stellaria with "Men On The Moon," "Stay Anything," and most recently "I Don't Feel Alive," which kicked off a new chapter for the Platinum artist. "I Don't Feel Alive" has already garnered millions of streams and counting, in addition to earning critical acclaim. Billboard touted it among "Queer Jams of the Week" and proclaimed, "Cutler has always excelled at taking raw sincerity and turning it into fabulous music, and the same is true for 'I Don't Feel Alive'." EUPHORIA declared it as "one of her most prolific songs to date."

Chelsea recently returned to social media after a few month's long hiatus, which gave her the much-needed time and space to intentionally reset and focus on finishing Stellaria.

