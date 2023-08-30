Grrrl Gang Tackle Mental Disorder Struggle With 'Better Than Life'

(CC) Indonesian trio Grrrl Gang have just unveiled their latest single, "Better Than Life," a track that delves into Sentana's struggles with a mental disorder. Edo Alventa and Angeeta Sentana wrote the song, which poignantly portrays Sentana's ongoing efforts to embrace this aspect of her life as something "normal," even though there are moments when she feels overwhelmed and trapped in an "unhealthy" body and mind, seemingly with no escape in sight.

Sentana's acceptance of her situation tends to lean towards a more cynical and defeatist outlook rather than a positive and healthy one. In her own words, she shares, "Being diagnosed with any mental disorder is not a nice thing to have. I'm still in the process of accepting it as a 'normal' part of my life, but there are times when I would feel super down about it."

The single is featured on Grrrl Gang's upcoming full-length debut album, Spunky!, scheduled for release on September 22 by Green Island Music in partnership with exclusive license in North, Central and South America on Kill Rock Stars (pre-order). The band's signature raucous energy, coupled with Sentana's emotive and attitude-filled vocals, promises to deliver an impactful musical experience.

The music video for "Better Than Life" was directed by Bathroom Girls and is part of a continuous movie, with this video being the last chapter. Amidst a bustling house party, an introverted girl seeks validation among her peers. Intoxicated, she's dancing aggressively on her own amongst the crowds. She decides to just have fun on her own like never before. She doesn't care about her surroundings anymore. She just wants to be free. This is the only way that she could feel such feelings.

The production of Spunky! involved the collaboration of renowned producer Lafa Pratomo, whose impressive portfolio includes working with artists like Danilla and Iwan Fals. While an unconventional choice for Grrrl Gang, Pratomo's expertise enhances the band's sound, amplifying Edo Alventa's guitar tones, Rumandung's rumbling bass, and Muhammad Faiz Abdurrahman's muscular beats while preserving their infectious melodies and raw energy.

Grrrl Gang's album art was designed by Tiny Studio and is available in various formats, including digital, CD, cassette, and exclusive vinyl variants in limited opaque pink, transparent, and exclusive orange. Fans can pre-order the album to secure their copies.

Related Stories

More Grrrl Gang News