King Krule Release 'You'll Never Guess What Happened Next' Performance Film

(Orienteer) Following the release of the critically acclaimed album Space Heavy, King Krule returns with "You'll Never Guess What Happened Next," a brand new live performance film directed and shot by filmmaker Anna Pollack (Blair, LOLAHOL, Tobias).
Earlier this year, King Krule performed a handful of intimate stripped-back live shows across Europe and America as part of the 'SHHHH Tour' with bandmates Ignacio Salvadores (Saxophonist) and George Bass (Drummer). "You'll Never Guess What Happened Next" brings live recordings of seven songs from the show at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett together with rare behind-the-scenes footage from the band's time in New York. The near half-hour film journeys through a set list that includes "Tortoise of Independency", "Seaforth", "Pink Shell" and "If Only It Was Warmth" off Space Heavy, "(Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On" and "Perfecto Miserable" from critically acclaimed Man Alive! and unreleased new track "Whaleshark." It's a unique chance for fans glimpse into King Krule's time on the road while also reminding them of the artist's raw and captivating stage presence.
Shortly after the SHHH Tour, King Krule released his fourth studio album, Space Heavy. The critically acclaimed 15-track full-length was described by Pitchfork as "expressionistically abstracted, gorgeously inhospitable," and AllMusic as "reflective, consumptive, instructive, and compelling," while NPR stated "there's a sweetness to it that separates it [Space Heavy] from the rest of his catalog." Written by Archy, the music was developed by frequent collaborator Dilip Harris and long-time band mates Ignacio Salvadores (Saxophonist), George Bass (Drummer), James Wilson (Bass Guitarist) and Jack Towell (Guitarist).
King Krule continues an extensive live tour across US, UK, and Europe, as part of the Space Heavy tour, with forthcoming headline shows at Hollywood Palladium in LA, London Eventim Apollo, Paradiso in Amsterdam, Trianon in Paris, and more.
North America:
9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern [SOLD OUT]
9/9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl [SOLD OUT]
9/11 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
9/12 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater [SOLD OUT]
9/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]
9/15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [SOLD OUT]
9/16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot [SOLD OUT]
9/18 - Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theatre [SOLD OUT]
9/19 - Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Malkin Bowl
9/20 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
9/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater [SOLD OUT]
9/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [SOLD OUT]
9/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [SOLD OUT]
Europe:
10/4 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia [SOLD OUT]
10/6 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland [SOLD OUT]
10/7 - Manchester, UK @ Academy [SOLD OUT]
10/9 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo [SOLD OUT]
10/10 - London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
10/12 - Leeds, UK @ Becketts University
10/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]
10/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]
10/18 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
10/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ AB [SOLD OUT]
10/21 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega [SOLD OUT]
10/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
10/26 - Berlin, Germany@ Columbiahalle
10/27 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
10/28 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City
10/30 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub
10/31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska
11/1 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
11/3 - Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks [SOLD OUT]
11/4 - Turin, Italy @ Club to Club Festival
11/6 - Paris, France @ Trianon [SOLD OUT]
11/7 - Paris, France @ Trianon [SOLD OUT]
11/9 - Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre
