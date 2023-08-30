Spencer Brown Teams Up With QRION For '20ms'

(RI) Spencer Brown, a leader in the new generation of progressive house and techno, presents the latest single from his forthcoming album "Equanimity." Available August 30 on his own diviine imprint, Spencer teams up with his friend and esteemed Japanese-American producer QRION on "20ms."

Kicking off with a sultry tribal rhythm and rubbery bassline, "20ms" blooms into a progressive house masterpiece showcasing the versatility of these two incredible producers. The groove sits right alongside a gorgeous ambiance that shines like sunlight peaking through the clouds.

'Qrion and I have incredible chemistry in the studio because of our deep friendship; we always work in the same room, never online. When we are making tracks, it feels like we are casually hanging out, not sitting down with any intentions. "20ms" perfectly captures our playfulness in the studio. All the synths and bass in the track were made with a Korg MS-20 while I was visiting Austin, Texas. Neither of us knew how to use the synth properly, but we recorded some experiments while fidgeting with knobs,' Spencer Brown says.

He continues, 'If we had to recreate the track, it would be impossible. The synth was not quantized to any sort of grid. We captured the randomness of exploring the synth like children while catching up on our personal lives, and "20ms" was born once we programmed a strong groove. The track has been a staple in both of our sets, and we are pleased to share it with the world.'

"20ms" follows the release of the first 'Equanimity' album single, "Awu Wemadoda," a track featuring Wilt Claybourne and five-time Grammy Award-winning South African male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Following his previous albums, 2018's 'Illusion of Perfection' and 2020's 'Stream of Consciousness,' 'Equanimity' is mixed into one continuous piece and features additional collaborations with the musical elite, including Ezequiel Arias, ilan Bluestone, Late Night Shri, Luttrell, and POS (aka Above & Beyond's Paavo Siljamäki).

Spencer Brown will support the release of 'Equanimity' with his most ambitious tour, which kicked off earlier in August and will feature an extensive run of North American dates through early 2024. It's important to note that a Spencer Brown DJ set is an entirely spontaneous and authentic music experience - no two sets will ever be the same. This is the result of Spencer living and breathing music to the point where he knows every facet of every track in his arsenal inside and out and knows how to program his sets in accordance with his audience. The tension, the ebb, and the flow to the point of dance floor explosion is a true art pained by Spencer. Select dates on the tour will feature a unique "Divine Inspirations" live show that will present the ultimate Spencer Brown experience. Tickets are available here.

'Equanimity' is available this fall, with the new single, Spencer Brown & QRION "20ms," is available August 30 on diviine.

