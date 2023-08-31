Garth Brooks' Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

(DIC) Garth Brooks appeared on ABC News' Good Morning America this morning (August 31st) and the show sent over some video clips for fans that may have missed the broadcast.
They shared, joining "Good Morning America" live from Nashville this morning, Garth Brooks spoke with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim about his new project "Tailgate Radio."
The project sees the convergence of sports lifestyle with music, Brooks also discussed his Las Vegas Residency and what fans can expect with his new duets' album. Watch the segment below:
Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency
