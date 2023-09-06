Train and Tim McGraw To Rock City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert Benefit

(DKC) City Parks Foundation (CPF) is excited to announce that multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band, Train, is set to join the special musical performance lineup for the 2023 benefit fundraiser taking place Thursday, September 28 at SummerStage in Central Park. Train will perform a career-spanning set filled with the band's most iconic hits, joining previously announced performer, Tim McGraw, for the one night only concert event. This year's event will honor Chief Programming Officer and President of National Programming for iHeartMedia, Tom Poleman, with the SummerStage Icon Award and will honor Co-Founder and Principal of The Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx, Devon Eisenberg, with the People & Parks Award.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco. Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. The band's GRAMMY® Award-winning, global hit "Hey, Soul Sister" continues to reach new milestones - it was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Train released their highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold, in 2022, and the band's latest single "I Know" featuring Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine is available now.

Music superstar Tim McGraw will headline the evening, performing an exclusive set following the dinner and awards ceremony. McGraw is a GRAMMY® Award-winning entertainer, author, and actor who has sold more than ninety-two million records worldwide and dominated the charts with forty-six number one singles. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit and has acted in such movies as "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side". McGraw recently starred beside Sam Elliott and his wife Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel and three-time Emmy nominated 1883. He is the founder and inspiration behind health and fitness brand, TRUMAV. McGraw is considered one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. His projects have spawned some of the most meaningful songs of all time, including "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Humble and Kind," whose messages continue to impact fans around the world. McGraw's latest single "Standing Room Only" is available now, with his seventeenth studio album due out later this year.

City Parks Foundation (CPF), through its Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Festival, is one of the largest presenters of free arts and cultural programs in New York City parks, and serves more than 275,000 New Yorkers each year through arts, education, sports and community building initiatives. City Parks Foundation is dedicated to offering diverse programming to encourage New Yorkers to use and care for their local parks and green spaces, to bring these public spaces to life and to make them accessible for all.

City Parks Foundation is proud to present the 2023 SummerStage Icon Award to Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and President of National Programming for iHeartMedia. Named to Billboard's Power 100 List for seven consecutive years, Tom has been recognized throughout his career as an industry pioneer, introducing innovative programming and music initiatives across multiple platforms including broadcast radio, digital and live events. Coproducing major concert events, overseeing iHeartMedia's music discovery and emerging artist initiatives and leading iHeartRadio's 860 radio stations, Tom is an entertainment powerhouse for the growth, development and vitality of new music and artists. After joining New York station Z100 in 1996 and eventually overseeing the entire New York market including WLTW, WKTU, Q104.3, Power 105.1, and WOR, Poleman became a driving force and influence behind New York's music culture. Under his leadership at Z100, he launched Elvis Duran in the mornings and created the Jingle Ball concert that has become a nationwide tour. Z100 has become one of New York City's most iconic brands, part of the fabric of the community and the most listened-to top-40 station in the United States. CPF is honored to recognize Tom, one of the most accomplished and influential leaders in the entertainment industry, for his significant contribution to New York City's arts and culture.

City Parks Foundation is thrilled to present the 2023 People & Parks Award to Devon Eisenberg, visionary co-founder and Principal of The Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx (TYWLS). US News & World Report ranked TYWLS Bronx's high school in the top 10% in the nation, and the school was featured in The New York Times recently for innovative STEM education. Named the Blackboard Awards Rising Star Teacher of the Year during her tenure as Assistant Principal at Mott Hall V School in the Bronx, Devon has devoted her career to fostering a community of empowered young women who will become our future leaders as scientists, artists, engineers, and influential advocates for social justice. Devon's long-standing partnership with CPF's free Seeds to Trees environmental education program has inspired countless students to become stewards of our natural world. CPF is honored to recognize Devon's significant contributions to their city, its educational system, and the communities they serve.

City Parks Foundation's 2023 Gala is chaired by Angela Barkan, Jenny Lee & Joe Killian, Jennifer & Roland Merchant, and Katy & Greg Williamson. Co-chairs include Lisa & David Barse, Bonnie & Steven Beer, Mia & Fergus Campbell, Chana & Cliff Chenfeld, Jodi & Andrew Dady, Debbie & Richard Fife, Heather Lubov & Chris Mann, Lori & David Moore, Claire Goodman Pellegrini & Rusty Cloud, Elizabeth Sarnoff & Andy Cohen, Jeanne & Bob Savitt, Rebecca & Peter Shapiro, Jean Troubh, and Louisa & John Troubh.

Related Stories

Jameson Rodgers Releasing Three New Songs This Friday

Mae Stephens Recruits Meghan Trainor For 'Mr Right'

Jameson Rodgers Announces Whiskey Train Tour

Big Big Train Tease New Album Under New InsideOut Music Deal

More Train News