NEEDTOBREATHE Step In To Headline Moon River Music Festival

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE will step in to headline the Moon River Music Festival this Saturday in Chattanooga, TN in place of folk trio CAAMP. With "some of the best vocal performances, instrumentation and stage presence," (Toronto Star) the band will close out the first night of the eighth annual festival.
Additionally, frontman Bear Rinehart will pull double duty performing solo as Wilder Woods the following night. The band's forthcoming album CAVES, releasing September 15th, is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band's soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope--one that American Songwriter writes is "brimming with anthemic, arena-worthy sounds" and has "larger-than-life productions."
Last week, the band released two of the most anticipated singles from their new album CAVES--"Wasting Time" featuring country hitmakers Old Dominion and "Temporary Tears" featuring acclaimed Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance.
In addition to Old Dominion and Foy Vance, the album features special guests Carly Pearce and alternative rock band Judah & The Lion, who will be touring with NEEDTOBREATHE this fall.
