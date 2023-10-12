NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE are giving fans a fresh look at their recent single “Dreams” with DREAMS REIMAGINED. The three-song drop features the original version of “Dreams (feat. Judah & The Lion)” from their new album CAVES, as well as an acoustic version of the song and a special remix by Dutch music producer Madism.

Released September 15th, CAVES has been praised by fans and critics alike, commenting that the 11-track album is “nothing short of spectacular” (Country Now) and “exemplifies NEEDTOBREATHE’s prowess as captivating songwriters and arena mainstays” (American Songwriter.) CAVES proves the band’s genre-defying appeal, featuring a wide array of special guests; in addition to Judah & The Lion, the album features appearances from Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance (“Temporary Tears”), Old Dominion (“Wasting Time”) and Carly Pearce on “Fall On Me,” which People Magazine described as ”tugging at heartstrings…a journey through love, loss, and realization.”

The band has built a “massive live following” (Rolling Stone) with their “stellar” performances (Paste Magazine) and unique fusion of modern rock, undeniable mainstream appeal and energetic “southern groove” (New York Times). CMT recently wrote that “The live aspect of NEEDTOBREATHE has always held the utmost importance to the band. The group developed a fanbase that comes as much for the first song as the last…they're not just waiting for the hits.”

NEEDTOBREATHE's tour with Judah & The Lion kicks off tomorrow in Savannah, GA. Fans can listen to, purchase and save DREAMS REIMAGINED today right here.

Catch NEEDTOBREATHE on the CAVES World Tour with Judah & The Lion:

10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center

10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center

11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory

11/5/2023 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall

11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/8/2023 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena

4/25/2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

4/26/2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

4/27/2024 Wilmington, NC Riverfront Park - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

4/28/2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

4/30/2024 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

5/2/2024 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

5/4/2024 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

5/7/2024 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

5/8/2024 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

5/10/2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

5/11/2024 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

5/12/2024 Spokane, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

5/14/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

5/15/2024 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

5/17/2024 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater

5/18/2024 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

5/19/2024 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/21/2024 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

5/22/2024 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at the White River State Park

5/24/2024 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

5/25/2024 Charleston, SC CreditOne Stadium

5/26/2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

5/28/2024 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/29/2024 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

5/31/2024 New York, NY Pier 17

6/1/2024 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

