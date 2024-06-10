NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis Team Up For 'Among Friends'

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE and multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Jordan Davis are teaming up for a special two-song collaboration after meeting and filming a synergetic episode of CMT Crossroads together. Titled "Among Friends," the collaboration will feature two of the iconic mashups heard on "Crossroads"--"Banks ft. NEEDTOBREATHE" by Jordan Davis, and "Buy Dirt ft. Jordan Davis" by NEEDTOBREATHE. Ahead of its release this Thursday, June 13 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT, fans can pre-save "Among Friends" here.

The duo's highly-anticipated installment of the beloved music franchise is also set to premiere this Thursday, June 13th at 8pm ET / 7pm CT, exclusively on CMT. On "CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis," viewers will witness the hitmakers swapping stories and songs, performing each other's most celebrated tracks with can't-miss collaborations. Expect electrifying renditions of NEEDTOBREATHE's "The Outsiders" and "Banks," along with Davis' chart-toppers "Buy Dirt" and the new No.1 hit "Tucson Too Late." The show will subsequently encore on CMT Music and MTV Live throughout June.

Filmed as part of a special outdoor taping in front of a live audience on the campus at the University of Texas at Austin, this episode captures the essence of music and camaraderie. "I've admired NTB musically for a long time and was really honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with them. 'CMT Crossroads' ended up being just the beginning, and getting to re-record some of my favorite songs with them was an amazing experience and something truly special. They are incredible musicians, and any time as an artist you get to expand artistically is really rewarding. I can't wait for fans to hear what we've created together," says Jordan Davis. "We've thought it would be cool to play 'Crossroads' for a long time and were thrilled that Jordan Davis wanted to do it with us. We had a blast getting to know him and loved making music together. Also when the idea came up to record one of each other's songs, it was a no brainer for us," says Josh Lovelace of NEEDTOBREATHE. "We love Jordan so if he ever wants to join a rock and roll band, we'll always keep an open spot for him."

The taping took place during CMT Music Awards Week in April, following their show-stopping collaboration at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on CBS, where they delivered a one-of-a-kind mashup of "Brother" and "Next Thing You Know."

Related Stories

NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Summer Tour Dates

NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Red Rocks Concert

NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED

NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show

News > NEEDTOBREATHE