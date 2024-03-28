NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Red Rocks Concert

(The Press House) Fans across the world can join GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum rock band NEEDTOBREATHE for their sold-out performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 19th at 11pm ET-the show will stream live via premier streaming platform Veeps.

Tickets are available for purchase today here and this week, Insiders can purchase tickets for just $9.99. Tickets leading up to the event are $14.99 and Day of Show tickets are $19.99, with $1 from each ticket benefitting For Others. As part of their subscription, Veeps All Access members will be able to watch the show for free. All streaming tickets will include a 7-day rewatch window and are available via Veeps.com and through the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.

Known for their distinctive blend of modern rock, soulful melodies, and undeniable mainstream appeal, NEEDTOBREATHE has built a "massive live following" (Rolling Stone) in their storied two-decade career. The band is currently gearing up for a special performance at the CMT Awards on April 7 in Austin, TX, where they will perform for the first time with country hitmaker Jordan Davis. Prior to the main event, fans will have the opportunity to attend a special taping of "CMT Crossroads" on April 5, where the band and Davis will perform together at the University of Texas Austin's UT Tower.

Released last September, NEEDTOBREATHE's acclaimed new album CAVES proves their genre-defying appeal, featuring a wide array of collaborations with country chart-toppers Carly Pearce and Old Dominion as well as Northern Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance and alternative rock band and tourmates Judah & The Lion.

Catch NEEDTOBREATHE on the CAVES World Tour:

4/25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

4/26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

4/27 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park - Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

4/28 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *

4/30 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater *

5/2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

5/3 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater *

5/4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

5/7 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

5/8 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

5/10 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

5/11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater *

5/12 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live *

5/14 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

5/15 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

5/17 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater *

5/18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

5/19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre * (SOLD OUT)

5/21 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

5/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at the White River State Park *

5/24 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater *

5/25 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

5/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

5/28 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

5/29 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

5/31 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

6/1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center *

6/27 - Sioux City, IA - Battery Park

6/29 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

7/19 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Resort Concert Series #

7/21 - Goshen, IN - Elkhart County 4H Fair

8/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Basilica Block Party

8/8-8/11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Music Festival

8/12 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair +

8/26 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

9/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

9/12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9/13 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

9/14 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

9/17 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

9/18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy2

9/20 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

9/22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers

9/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

9/29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/5 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling

* with Judah & The Lion

^ with Keith Urban and Lindsay Ell

# with Yola

+ with Brett Young

